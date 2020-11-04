Short Interest in Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Rises By 18.1%

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,568,200 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the September 30th total of 1,327,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,920.5 days.

JNNDF opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46. Japan Display has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $0.74.

Get Japan Display alerts:

Japan Display Company Profile

Japan Display Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells small-and medium-sized display devices and related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers various LCD modules for mobile applications, such as smartphone and tablet devices; wearable applications, including sports watches, healthcare equipment, and action cameras; automotive applications, such as car navigation, instrument panel, and rear seat monitor; displaying images and diagnosis comprising PACS, ultrasonograph, mammography, etc.; IoT products and applications, including outdoor sports gears, medical and healthcare devices, remote controllers, and portable devices; and industrial applications.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.