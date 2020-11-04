Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 701,900 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the September 30th total of 594,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Liquidity Services from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liquidity Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

LQDT stock opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.61. Liquidity Services has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.20. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $47.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that Liquidity Services will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William P. Angrick III acquired 49,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $389,124.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III acquired 45,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $336,667.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 58.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 7.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 46.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 360.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com and auctionDeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, state agencies, as well as commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing.

