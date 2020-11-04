Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) Short Interest Down 18.5% in October

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the September 30th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Shares of NEV opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $15.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average of $14.41.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th.
Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.
