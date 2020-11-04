LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Short Interest Down 18.6% in October

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the September 30th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of SCD stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.26. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $16.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 918,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,401,000 after buying an additional 27,591 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,885,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 529,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,300,000 after buying an additional 7,528 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 245,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 42,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1,127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 185,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 170,291 shares in the last quarter.

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

