Short Interest in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Rises By 18.2%

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,630,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 8,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.90.

Get Newmont alerts:

Shares of NEM stock opened at $66.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.36. Newmont has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmont will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $89,373.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,947,680.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $353,032.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,038,726.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,613 shares of company stock valued at $2,106,858. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Newmont by 3.8% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 150.3% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 9,901 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 82.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 21.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.