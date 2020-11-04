EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Short Interest Up 18.2% in October

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,610,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 6,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days. Currently, 10.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Virginia E. Shanks acquired 1,600 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 138.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 839.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPR. ValuEngine cut EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average of $30.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 100.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 15.57 and a current ratio of 15.57. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $77.56.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($1.57). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.