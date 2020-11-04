Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,800 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the September 30th total of 136,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:SGU opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $415.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.33. Star Group has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Star Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Star Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 154,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 14,502 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Star Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 43,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Star Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Star Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 63,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers plumbing services. As of September 30, 2019, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 453,000 full service residential and commercial customers.

