Julia Wilson Acquires 15 Shares of 3i Group plc (III.L) (LON:III) Stock

3i Group plc (III.L) (LON:III) insider Julia Wilson purchased 15 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 986 ($12.88) per share, for a total transaction of £147.90 ($193.23).

Julia Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 30th, Julia Wilson purchased 15 shares of 3i Group plc (III.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 969 ($12.66) per share, for a total transaction of £145.35 ($189.90).

3i Group plc (III.L) stock opened at GBX 999.46 ($13.06) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,010.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22. 3i Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 529.80 ($6.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,186 ($15.50).

III has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 3i Group plc (III.L) from GBX 852 ($11.13) to GBX 940 ($12.28) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of 3i Group plc (III.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 970 ($12.67) price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of 3i Group plc (III.L) from GBX 1,120 ($14.63) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

About 3i Group plc (III.L)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

