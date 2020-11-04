Julia Wilson Acquires 15 Shares of 3i Group plc (III.L) (LON:III) Stock

3i Group plc (III.L) (LON:III) insider Julia Wilson purchased 15 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 986 ($12.88) per share, for a total transaction of £147.90 ($193.23).
Julia Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 30th, Julia Wilson purchased 15 shares of 3i Group plc (III.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 969 ($12.66) per share, for a total transaction of £145.35 ($189.90).
3i Group plc (III.L) stock opened at GBX 999.46 ($13.06) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,010.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22. 3i Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 529.80 ($6.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,186 ($15.50).
About 3i Group plc (III.L)
3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.
Recommended Story: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group plc (III.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group plc (III.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.