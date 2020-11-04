Richard Rose Purchases 1,297 Shares of Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) (LON:PMO) Stock

Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) (LON:PMO) insider Richard Rose bought 1,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £155.64 ($203.34).
Richard Rose also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 1st, Richard Rose bought 909 shares of Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £154.53 ($201.89).
- On Tuesday, September 1st, Richard Rose bought 695 shares of Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £152.90 ($199.76).
Shares of LON PMO opened at GBX 11.94 ($0.16) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 571.58, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.20. Premier Oil plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10.02 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 120.70 ($1.58). The firm has a market capitalization of $139.48 million and a PE ratio of -0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 14.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 29.13.
Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) Company Profile
Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.
