Richard Rose Purchases 1,297 Shares of Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) (LON:PMO) Stock

Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) (LON:PMO) insider Richard Rose bought 1,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £155.64 ($203.34).

Richard Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 1st, Richard Rose bought 909 shares of Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £154.53 ($201.89).

On Tuesday, September 1st, Richard Rose bought 695 shares of Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £152.90 ($199.76).

Shares of LON PMO opened at GBX 11.94 ($0.16) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 571.58, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.20. Premier Oil plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10.02 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 120.70 ($1.58). The firm has a market capitalization of $139.48 million and a PE ratio of -0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 14.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 29.13.

PMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) from GBX 63 ($0.82) to GBX 68 ($0.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 20 ($0.26) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Peel Hunt upgraded Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 50 ($0.65) in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) from GBX 15 ($0.20) to GBX 22 ($0.29) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 20 ($0.26) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 51.43 ($0.67).

Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) Company Profile

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

