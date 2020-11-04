Christopher Russell Acquires 15,000 Shares of Ruffer Investment Company Ltd (LON:RICA) Stock

Ruffer Investment Company Ltd (LON:RICA) insider Christopher Russell bought 15,000 shares of Ruffer Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 239 ($3.12) per share, with a total value of £35,850 ($46,838.25).

RICA opened at GBX 240 ($3.14) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 241.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 240.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.28 million and a P/E ratio of 14.72. Ruffer Investment Company Ltd has a 12-month low of GBX 202 ($2.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 250 ($3.27).

Get Ruffer Investment alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were issued a GBX 0.95 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. Ruffer Investment’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Ruffer Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruffer Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.