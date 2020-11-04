FY2020 EPS Estimates for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Increased by KeyCorp

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lear in a report issued on Sunday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $5.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.10. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LEA. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lear from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Lear from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Lear from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.81.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $126.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 51.68, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.81. Lear has a 52-week low of $63.20 and a 52-week high of $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

