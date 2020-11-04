MasTec, Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.83 Per Share (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of MasTec in a research report issued on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the construction company will earn $4.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.72. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MasTec’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

MTZ has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MasTec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of MasTec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average of $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.33. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $73.71.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. MasTec’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in MasTec during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 111.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

