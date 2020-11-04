Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Northcoast Research lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Papa John’s International in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.70.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PZZA. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $114.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.76.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $74.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 213.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.04. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $102.25.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $460.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Papa John’s International’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 300.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 47.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter.

In other Papa John’s International news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 19,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $1,906,338.54. Also, VP Steven R. Coke sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total value of $266,915.00. 17.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

