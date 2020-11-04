FY2020 EPS Estimates for VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Increased by Analyst

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of VICI Properties in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.64. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VICI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.04.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $23.92 on Tuesday. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 99.57, a quick ratio of 99.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.24.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.32. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 46.09%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.19%.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 5,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.79 per share, with a total value of $123,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,535.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in VICI Properties by 216.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 149,067 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $621,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $4,101,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $25,000.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

