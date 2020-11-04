Boenning Scattergood Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TriState Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.35. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for TriState Capital’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.89%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. B. Riley downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TriState Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Shares of TriState Capital stock opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $409.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.97. TriState Capital has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $26.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TriState Capital by 86.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 517.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TriState Capital news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.59 per share, with a total value of $76,104.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,086.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 13,250 shares of company stock worth $188,161 in the last three months. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

