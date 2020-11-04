JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) (LON:JD) Insider Peter Alan Cowgill Sells 2,587,326 Shares of Stock

JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) (LON:JD) insider Peter Alan Cowgill sold 2,587,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 746 ($9.75), for a total value of £19,301,451.96 ($25,217,470.55).

LON JD opened at GBX 798 ($10.43) on Wednesday. JD Sports Fashion plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 274.70 ($3.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 890 ($11.63). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 795.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 669.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.92.

Get JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) from GBX 760 ($9.93) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 917.08 ($11.98).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.