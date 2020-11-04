Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Stellus Capital Investment in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.09. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. National Securities raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:SCM opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average of $8.06. The stock has a market cap of $167.77 million, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.20. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $15.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $844,000. Cliffwater LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $441,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert T. Ladd acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dean D’angelo acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $40,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $202,200 over the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 11.8%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.30%.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

