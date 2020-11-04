Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) Insider Jonathan Asquith Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2020

Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) insider Jonathan Asquith acquired 25,000 shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, with a total value of £56,250 ($73,490.99).

Standard Life Aberdeen stock opened at GBX 228.94 ($2.99) on Wednesday. Standard Life Aberdeen PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 170.30 ($2.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 338.25 ($4.42). The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion and a PE ratio of -5.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 233.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 243.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 16.36.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SLA shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 270 ($3.53) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 255.50 ($3.34).

About Standard Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA)

