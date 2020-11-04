FY2020 EPS Estimates for Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Increased by Analyst

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Weichai Power in a note issued to investors on Saturday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Weichai Power’s FY2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Weichai Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of Weichai Power stock opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.85. Weichai Power has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $18.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Weichai Power Company Profile

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells diesel engines, automobiles, and other major automobile components in China and internationally. It operates through Engines, Automobiles and Automobile Components, and Intelligent Logistics segments. The company provides design, development, production, sale, repair, and import and export of engines and auxiliary products, automobile axles, gear boxes and components, and other automobile components; hydraulic pumps and motors; hydraulic valves; gears and gear transmission devices; ancillary casting and casting products of hydraulic components; internal combustion engines, new energy powertrain systems and ancillary products; technical consultation and technical services; leasing of self-owned houses; steel; business management services; and forklift trucks, and warehousing technology and supply chain solution services.

