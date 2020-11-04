FY2020 EPS Estimates for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Increased by KeyCorp

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) – KeyCorp boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TriMas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.38. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TriMas’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRS. Zacks Investment Research cut TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. TriMas has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $32.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.82.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $199.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.69 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in TriMas in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 889.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 100.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty polymeric and steel closure products, including steel drum enclosures, plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, pharmaceutical, and household product markets; specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, and Stolz brands.

