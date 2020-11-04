FY2020 EPS Estimates for Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) Reduced by National Bank Financial

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Slate Office REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.73.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.