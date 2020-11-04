FY2020 EPS Estimates for Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) Reduced by National Bank Financial

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Slate Office REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.73.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

Star Group, L.P. Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest
Julia Wilson Acquires 15 Shares of 3i Group plc Stock
Richard Rose Purchases 1,297 Shares of Premier Oil plc Stock
Christopher Russell Acquires 15,000 Shares of Ruffer Investment Company Ltd Stock
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Lear Co. Increased by KeyCorp
MasTec, Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.83 Per Share
