Abbey plc (ABBY.L) (LON:ABBY) Insider Charles H. Gallagher Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Abbey plc (ABBY.L) (LON:ABBY) insider Charles H. Gallagher purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,575 ($20.58) per share, for a total transaction of £236,250 ($308,662.14).

Abbey plc (ABBY.L) stock opened at GBX 1,520 ($19.86) on Wednesday. Abbey plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,600 ($20.90). The stock has a market cap of $307.93 million and a PE ratio of 5.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,513.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,294.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 8.36.

Abbey plc (ABBY.L) Company Profile

Abbey plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the building and property development, plant hire, and property rental activities in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Czech Republic. The company is involved in the residential housing and land development activities. It also engages in the hire, rental, sale, and maintenance of construction plant, vehicles, tools, and portable buildings.

