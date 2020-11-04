Abbey plc (ABBY.L) (LON:ABBY) Insider Charles H. Gallagher Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Abbey plc (ABBY.L) (LON:ABBY) insider Charles H. Gallagher purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,575 ($20.58) per share, for a total transaction of £236,250 ($308,662.14).
Abbey plc (ABBY.L) stock opened at GBX 1,520 ($19.86) on Wednesday. Abbey plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,600 ($20.90). The stock has a market cap of $307.93 million and a PE ratio of 5.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,513.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,294.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 8.36.
Abbey plc (ABBY.L) Company Profile
