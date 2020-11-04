Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB) Insider Andrew Mackenzie Buys 10,048 Shares

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB) insider Andrew Mackenzie acquired 10,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 990 ($12.93) per share, with a total value of £99,475.20 ($129,964.99).

Shares of LON RDSB opened at GBX 984.50 ($12.86) on Wednesday. Royal Dutch Shell Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,348.10 ($30.68). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 952.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,150.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RDSB shares. UBS Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,740 ($22.73) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,738.87 ($22.72).

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.