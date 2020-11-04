Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB) Insider Andrew Mackenzie Buys 10,048 Shares

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB) insider Andrew Mackenzie acquired 10,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 990 ($12.93) per share, with a total value of £99,475.20 ($129,964.99).
Shares of LON RDSB opened at GBX 984.50 ($12.86) on Wednesday. Royal Dutch Shell Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,348.10 ($30.68). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 952.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,150.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.44%.
Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile
Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
