FY2020 EPS Estimates for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for WisdomTree Investments in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

WETF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northcoast Research raised WisdomTree Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. WisdomTree Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

WETF stock opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. WisdomTree Investments has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $574.03 million, a PE ratio of -34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average of $3.46.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the first quarter worth $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 250.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the second quarter worth $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 1,534.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 16,739 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the second quarter worth $75,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

