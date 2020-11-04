ANGLE plc (LON:AGL) Insider Ian F. Griffiths Buys 30,000 Shares

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL) insider Ian F. Griffiths bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £13,500 ($17,637.84).

Shares of AGL stock opened at GBX 46.50 ($0.61) on Wednesday. ANGLE plc has a 1 year low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 78 ($1.02). The stock has a market cap of $90.37 million and a PE ratio of -8.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 51.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.72.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of ANGLE in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products. It develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests rare circulating tumor cells in cancer patient blood; and Ziplex multiplex analysis system that is used with the ovarian cancer clinical application and others.

