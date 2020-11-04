ANGLE plc (LON:AGL) Insider Ian F. Griffiths Buys 30,000 Shares

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL) insider Ian F. Griffiths bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £13,500 ($17,637.84).

Shares of AGL stock opened at GBX 46.50 ($0.61) on Wednesday. ANGLE plc has a 1 year low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 78 ($1.02). The stock has a market cap of $90.37 million and a PE ratio of -8.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 51.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.72.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of ANGLE in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

About ANGLE

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products. It develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests rare circulating tumor cells in cancer patient blood; and Ziplex multiplex analysis system that is used with the ovarian cancer clinical application and others.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for ANGLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGLE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ANGLE plc Insider Ian F. Griffiths Buys 30,000 Shares
ANGLE plc Insider Ian F. Griffiths Buys 30,000 Shares
Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC Insider Richard Frank Studwell Purchases 1,000 Shares
Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC Insider Richard Frank Studwell Purchases 1,000 Shares
Costain Group PLC Insider Alex Vaughan Purchases 13,585 Shares of Stock
Costain Group PLC Insider Alex Vaughan Purchases 13,585 Shares of Stock
Brokers Offer Predictions for Trecora Resources’ Q3 2020 Earnings
Brokers Offer Predictions for Trecora Resources’ Q3 2020 Earnings
Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for TENCENT HOLDING/ADR Issued By KeyCorp
Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for TENCENT HOLDING/ADR Issued By KeyCorp
Asana, Inc.’s Quiet Period To End on November 9th
Asana, Inc.’s Quiet Period To End on November 9th


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report