Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI) Insider Richard Frank Studwell Purchases 1,000 Shares

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI) insider Richard Frank Studwell purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 670 ($8.75) per share, for a total transaction of £6,700 ($8,753.59).

Shares of LON PHI opened at GBX 669.72 ($8.75) on Wednesday. Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 232.50 ($3.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 674 ($8.81). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 605.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 495.40. The company has a market capitalization of $358.46 million and a PE ratio of 13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and of the Indian Sub-continent. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors.

