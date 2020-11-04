Costain Group PLC (COST.L) (LON:COST) Insider Alex Vaughan Purchases 13,585 Shares of Stock

Costain Group PLC (COST.L) (LON:COST) insider Alex Vaughan purchased 13,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £4,618.90 ($6,034.62).
Shares of LON:COST opened at GBX 35.85 ($0.47) on Wednesday. Costain Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 24.10 ($0.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 217.13 ($2.84). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 39.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 60.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.54. The company has a market cap of $111.36 million and a PE ratio of -0.51.
About Costain Group PLC (COST.L)
