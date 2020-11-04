Costain Group PLC (COST.L) (LON:COST) Insider Alex Vaughan Purchases 13,585 Shares of Stock

Costain Group PLC (COST.L) (LON:COST) insider Alex Vaughan purchased 13,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £4,618.90 ($6,034.62).

Shares of LON:COST opened at GBX 35.85 ($0.47) on Wednesday. Costain Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 24.10 ($0.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 217.13 ($2.84). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 39.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 60.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.54. The company has a market cap of $111.36 million and a PE ratio of -0.51.

About Costain Group PLC (COST.L)

Costain Group PLC provides infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom and Spain. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the highways, rail, and aviation markets. The Natural Resources segment engages in the water, energy, and defense markets.

