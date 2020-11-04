Brokers Offer Predictions for Trecora Resources’ Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TREC)

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) – B. Riley upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Trecora Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trecora Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Trecora Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trecora Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th.

TREC stock opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average of $6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.13 million, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Trecora Resources has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $9.07.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $40.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. Trecora Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 4.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Trecora Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trecora Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 471.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Trecora Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 54.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

