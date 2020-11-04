Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Issued By KeyCorp

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a report released on Sunday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43.

Get TENCENT HOLDING/ADR alerts:

TCEHY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. OTR Global raised TENCENT HOLDING/ADR to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

OTCMKTS:TCEHY opened at $74.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 0.84. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $78.85.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.01 billion.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for TENCENT HOLDING/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TENCENT HOLDING/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.