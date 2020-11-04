Asana, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ASAN) Quiet Period To End on November 9th

Asana’s (NASDAQ:ASAN) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, November 9th. Asana had issued 30,030,516 shares in its IPO on September 30th. The total size of the offering was $630,640,836 based on an initial share price of $21.00. During Asana’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

NASDAQ ASAN opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. Asana has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $29.96.

In other Asana news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 775,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $21,631,366.40. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $86,716.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,306,956.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 788,438 shares of company stock worth $21,977,283.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Asana in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the third quarter worth $130,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the third quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the third quarter worth $4,010,000.

About Asana

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

