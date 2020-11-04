Desjardins Comments on CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO)’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:CIX)

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) – Analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) in a research note issued on Monday, November 2nd. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Get CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) alerts:

CIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

CIX stock opened at C$15.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.23. CI Financial Corp has a twelve month low of C$10.53 and a twelve month high of C$25.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.71.

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$475.44 million for the quarter.

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.