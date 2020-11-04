Orphazyme A/S’s (NASDAQ:ORPH) Quiet Period To End on November 9th

Orphazyme A/S’s (NASDAQ:ORPH) quiet period will end on Monday, November 9th. Orphazyme A/S had issued 7,616,146 shares in its public offering on September 29th. The total size of the offering was $83,777,606 based on an initial share price of $11.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

ORPH has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Orphazyme A/S in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Orphazyme A/S in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Get Orphazyme A/S alerts:

Shares of ORPH opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. Orphazyme A/S has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $11.07.

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on developing therapies for diseases caused by misfolding of proteins, including lysosomal storage diseases. Its lead candidate is the Arimoclomol, which is in clinical development for four orphan diseases, including Niemann-Pick disease type C, Gaucher disease, sporadic inclusion body myositis, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Orphazyme A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orphazyme A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.