Yalla Group Limited’s (NASDAQ:YALA) Quiet Period Set To Expire on November 9th

Yalla Group’s (NASDAQ:YALA) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, November 9th. Yalla Group had issued 18,600,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 30th. The total size of the offering was $139,500,000 based on an initial share price of $7.50. During Yalla Group’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Yalla Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Get Yalla Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:YALA opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. Yalla Group has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $10.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yalla Group stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group Limited (NASDAQ:YALA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.