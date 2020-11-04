Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Semler Scientific Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Semler Scientific Inc (OTCMKTS:SMLR) – Research analysts at Colliers Secur. increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Semler Scientific in a report released on Monday, November 2nd. Colliers Secur. analyst K. Bauser now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for Semler Scientific’s FY2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Semler Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of SMLR opened at $59.50 on Tuesday. Semler Scientific has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $62.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.28. The stock has a market cap of $393.83 million, a PE ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 64.58% and a net margin of 42.42%. The company had revenue of $6.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 million.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. Its products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

