ADC Therapeutics SA’s Lock-Up Period To End on November 11th (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics’ (NYSE:ADCT) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, November 11th. ADC Therapeutics had issued 12,245,631 shares in its initial public offering on May 15th. The total size of the offering was $232,666,989 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the expiration of ADC Therapeutics’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADCT shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ADC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Shares of NYSE:ADCT opened at $29.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 11.45 and a quick ratio of 11.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.96. ADC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $56.59.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.25. Equities research analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 0.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 229,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $164,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,451,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $6,366,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $7,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are ADCT-402, an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and ADCT-301, an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and solid tumors.

