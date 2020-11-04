Novus Capital Co.’s (OTCMKTS:NOVSU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on November 11th

Novus Capital’s (OTCMKTS:NOVSU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, November 11th. Novus Capital had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on May 15th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of NOVSU stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. Novus Capital has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $18.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.91.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Novus Capital stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novus Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:NOVSU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Novus Capital Corporation is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

