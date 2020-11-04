Oncorus, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End on November 11th (NASDAQ:ONCR)

Oncorus’ (NASDAQ:ONCR) quiet period will end on Wednesday, November 11th. Oncorus had issued 5,800,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 2nd. The total size of the offering was $87,000,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During Oncorus’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

ONCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Oncorus in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Oncorus in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Oncorus in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCR opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. Oncorus has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $19.30.

In related news, major shareholder Sunstates Fund L.P. Mpm purchased 173,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,606,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Luke Evnin purchased 151,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $2,268,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform that it is in Phase I clinical trial to treat various cancers.

