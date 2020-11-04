JD.com, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) – KeyCorp upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of JD.com in a report released on Sunday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. KeyCorp also issued estimates for JD.com’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. The business had revenue of $201.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on JD. Macquarie raised shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. China Renaissance Securities increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.43.

JD stock opened at $82.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.75. JD.com has a one year low of $30.84 and a one year high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in JD.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,965,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $727,614,000 after purchasing an additional 766,111 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JD.com by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $166,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,678 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 361.8% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 22,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of JD.com by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,846,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $171,295,000 after purchasing an additional 694,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of JD.com by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 215,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,944,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

