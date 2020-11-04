Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for ANGI Homeservices Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ANGI)

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for ANGI Homeservices in a research report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

ANGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $10.80 to $16.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.66.

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. ANGI Homeservices has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.87. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 274.32 and a beta of 1.92.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $375.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO William B. Ridenour sold 498,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $7,172,637.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,410,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,296,490.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $139,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 358,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,967.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,498,333 shares of company stock valued at $21,350,822. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the second quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the second quarter valued at about $406,000. 19.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

