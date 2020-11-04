Vy Global Growth’s Quiet Period To End on November 11th (OTCMKTS:VYGGU)

Vy Global Growth’s (OTCMKTS:VYGGU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, November 11th. Vy Global Growth had issued 50,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 2nd. The total size of the offering was $500,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Vy Global Growth’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS VYGGU opened at $10.24 on Wednesday.

About Vy Global Growth

There is no company description available for Vy Global Growth.

