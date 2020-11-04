C4 Therapeutics, Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on November 11th (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:CCCC) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, November 11th. C4 Therapeutics had issued 9,600,000 shares in its IPO on October 2nd. The total size of the offering was $182,400,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

CCCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CCCC opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. C4 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $28.75.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Marc A. Cohen purchased 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $95,570.00. Also, CFO William Mckee purchased 5,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $99,997.00.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma, peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and mantle cell lymphoma.

