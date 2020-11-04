Avanti Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on November 11th (OTCMKTS:AVANU)

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2020

Avanti Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:AVANU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, November 11th. Avanti Acquisition had issued 60,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 2nd. The total size of the offering was $600,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of AVANU stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday.

Avanti Acquisition Company Profile

There is no company description available for Avanti Acquisition Corp.

