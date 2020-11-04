Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc.’s Quiet Period To End on November 11th (NYSE:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors’ (NYSE:ASO) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, November 11th. Academy Sports and Outdoors had issued 15,625,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 2nd. The total size of the offering was $203,125,000 based on an initial share price of $13.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ASO shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.58.

ASO opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

