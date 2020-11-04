Contrasting ZOOM Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZTNO) & Communications Systems (OTCMKTS:JCS)

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) and ZOOM Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZTNO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Communications Systems alerts:

This table compares Communications Systems and ZOOM Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Communications Systems $50.91 million 0.71 $6.47 million $0.02 192.25 ZOOM Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Communications Systems has higher revenue and earnings than ZOOM Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Communications Systems and ZOOM Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Communications Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 ZOOM Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Communications Systems presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 108.06%. Given Communications Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Communications Systems is more favorable than ZOOM Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Communications Systems has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZOOM Technologies has a beta of 26.75, indicating that its share price is 2,575% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.8% of Communications Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of ZOOM Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of Communications Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of ZOOM Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Communications Systems and ZOOM Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Communications Systems 5.78% 1.64% 1.34% ZOOM Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Communications Systems beats ZOOM Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Communications Systems

Communications Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products and services for broadband networks in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Transition Networks, JDL Technologies, and Net2Edge. The Transition Networks segment manufactures and sells Power over Ethernet switches, media converters, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity and data transmission products. This segment sells its products through distributors, resellers, integrators, and original equipment manufacturers to the federal government, enterprise, service provider, industrial, security, and surveillance markets. The JDL Technologies segment offers information technology managed services, such as network design, deployment, and integration; cloud, hosted, and virtualization services; and remote support and management services to commercial, education, and healthcare markets. Its Net2Edge segment manufactures and markets Ethernet based network access devices. This segment serves government, enterprise, utility, industrial, and surveillance markets, as well as service providers through direct sales model, and approved partners and integrators. Communications Systems, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About ZOOM Technologies

Zoom Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it distributed wireless communication products in the United States. The company is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Communications Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Communications Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.