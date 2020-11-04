SITE Centers (SITC) and Its Rivals Head to Head Contrast

SITE Centers (NYSE: SITC) is one of 282 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare SITE Centers to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SITE Centers and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SITE Centers 0 0 0 0 N/A SITE Centers Competitors 4175 13708 12697 416 2.30

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 12.57%. Given SITE Centers’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SITE Centers has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares SITE Centers and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SITE Centers 17.83% 4.86% 1.87% SITE Centers Competitors -2.65% -5.58% 1.31%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.6% of SITE Centers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.8% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of SITE Centers shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SITE Centers and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SITE Centers $448.64 million $100.70 million 5.79 SITE Centers Competitors $813.60 million $155.39 million 12.56

SITE Centers’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SITE Centers. SITE Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

SITE Centers has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SITE Centers’ rivals have a beta of 1.02, suggesting that their average stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SITE Centers beats its rivals on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

