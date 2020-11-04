Head to Head Review: Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) vs. Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB)

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) and Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.6% of Palomar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of Protective Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Palomar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of Protective Insurance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Palomar and Protective Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palomar 0 0 5 0 3.00 Protective Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Palomar presently has a consensus target price of $85.33, indicating a potential downside of 4.46%. Given Palomar’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Palomar is more favorable than Protective Insurance.

Profitability

This table compares Palomar and Protective Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palomar 28.80% 17.46% 10.34% Protective Insurance -1.71% 0.10% 0.02%

Risk and Volatility

Palomar has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protective Insurance has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Palomar and Protective Insurance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palomar $113.30 million 20.08 $10.62 million $1.73 51.63 Protective Insurance $495.60 million 0.39 $7.35 million N/A N/A

Palomar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Protective Insurance.

Summary

Palomar beats Protective Insurance on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc. provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor. The company was formerly known as GC Palomar Holdings. Palomar Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Protective Insurance

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers commercial automobile insurance products, such as commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. It serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Protective Insurance Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

