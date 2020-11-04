Head to Head Analysis: VU1 (OTCMKTS:VUOC) and PowerFleet (OTCMKTS:PWFL)

VU1 (OTCMKTS:VUOC) and PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VU1 and PowerFleet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VU1 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PowerFleet $81.92 million 2.40 -$10.96 million ($0.12) -52.58

VU1 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PowerFleet.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for VU1 and PowerFleet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VU1 0 0 0 0 N/A PowerFleet 0 1 4 0 2.80

PowerFleet has a consensus target price of $8.20, indicating a potential upside of 29.95%. Given PowerFleet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PowerFleet is more favorable than VU1.

Profitability

This table compares VU1 and PowerFleet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VU1 N/A N/A N/A PowerFleet -11.27% -4.42% -1.66%

Volatility & Risk

VU1 has a beta of -1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 287% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PowerFleet has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.1% of PowerFleet shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of PowerFleet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PowerFleet beats VU1 on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VU1

Vu1 Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various mercury free light bulbs based on its proprietary light emitting technology. It offers R30 reflector lights for recessed lighting fixtures; A19 Edisonian screw-in lights; R40 reflector flood lights for recessed lighting fixtures; R20/R63 reflectors; and PAR38 spot reflectors primarily for outdoor applications. The company was formerly known as Telegen Corporation and changed its name to Vu1 Corporation in May 2008. Vu1 Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet, Inc. develops, markets, and sells wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts and ground support equipment at airports. It also provides logistic solutions, including bumper-to-bumper asset management, monitoring, and visibility for heavy trucks, dry-van trailers, refrigerated trailers, shipping containers, etc., as well as associated cargos; and mobile-asset tracking and condition-monitoring solutions. In addition, the company offers vehicle solutions to enhance the vehicle fleet management process. Further, it provides hosting, maintenance, and support and consulting services; and Software as a Service covering system monitoring, help desk technical support, escalation procedure development, routine diagnostic data analysis, and software updates services. The company offers its product under the PowerFleet, Pointer and Cellocator brands. It sells its products to commercial and government sectors in automotive manufacturing, retail, food and grocery distribution, logistics, shipping, freight transportation, heavy industry, wholesale distribution, manufacturing, aerospace and defense, homeland security, and vehicle rental markets, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as original equipment manufacturers, vehicle importers, distributors, and industrial equipment dealers. The company was formerly known as I.D. Systems, Inc. PowerFleet, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

