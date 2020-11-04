Reviewing Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) and Johnson & Johnson (NASDAQ:JNJ)

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ovid Therapeutics and Johnson & Johnson’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics N/A N/A -$60.46 million ($1.54) -3.34 Johnson & Johnson $82.06 billion 4.44 $15.12 billion $8.68 15.96

Johnson & Johnson has higher revenue and earnings than Ovid Therapeutics. Ovid Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Johnson & Johnson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ovid Therapeutics and Johnson & Johnson, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovid Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 Johnson & Johnson 0 3 10 0 2.77

Ovid Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 171.84%. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus target price of $166.08, indicating a potential upside of 19.91%. Given Ovid Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ovid Therapeutics is more favorable than Johnson & Johnson.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.3% of Ovid Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of Johnson & Johnson shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.8% of Ovid Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Johnson & Johnson shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Ovid Therapeutics has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Johnson & Johnson has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ovid Therapeutics and Johnson & Johnson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics N/A -167.44% -133.30% Johnson & Johnson 21.01% 35.10% 13.69%

Summary

Johnson & Johnson beats Ovid Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder and dravet syndrome. In addition, the company undertakes research programs exploring OV329 in infantile spasm/rare epilepsies; and OV881 as a microRNA gene therapy for the treatment of angelman syndrome. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; a license agreement with H. Lundbeck A/S; strategic research collaboration with Columbia University Irving Medical Center; and license agreement with Angelini Pharma to develop, manufacture and commercialize OV101 for the treatment of angelman syndrome in Europe. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand. This segment also provides women's health products, such as sanitary pads and tampons under the STAYFREE, CAREFREE, and o.b. brands; wound care products comprising adhesive bandages under the BAND-AID brand; and first aid products under the NEOSPORIN brand. The Pharmaceutical segment offers products in various therapeutic areas, including immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, pulmonary hypertension, and cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. The Medical Devices segment provides orthopedic products; general surgery, biosurgical, endomechanical, and energy products; electrophysiology products to treat cardiovascular diseases; and vision care products, such as disposable contact lenses and ophthalmic products related to cataract and laser refractive surgery. The company markets its products to general public, and retail outlets and distributors, as well as distributes directly to wholesalers, hospitals, and health care professionals for prescription use. Johnson & Johnson was founded in 1886 and is based in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

