United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) vs. United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) Head-To-Head Survey

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) and United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for United Security Bancshares and United Bancshares Inc. OH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Security Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A United Bancshares Inc. OH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares United Security Bancshares and United Bancshares Inc. OH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Security Bancshares 24.63% 8.49% 1.00% United Bancshares Inc. OH 22.56% 13.69% 1.45%

Dividends

United Security Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. United Bancshares Inc. OH pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. United Security Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and United Bancshares Inc. OH has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.1% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of United Bancshares Inc. OH shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of United Bancshares Inc. OH shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Security Bancshares and United Bancshares Inc. OH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Security Bancshares $46.46 million 2.36 $15.17 million N/A N/A United Bancshares Inc. OH $52.87 million 1.22 $10.66 million N/A N/A

United Security Bancshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than United Bancshares Inc. OH.

Volatility & Risk

United Security Bancshares has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bancshares Inc. OH has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

United Security Bancshares beats United Bancshares Inc. OH on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. It also offers real estate mortgage, commercial and industrial, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as agricultural, installment, and student loans. In addition, the company provides online and mobile banking, safe deposit boxes, payroll direct deposit, cashier's check, cash management, traveler's check, money order, foreign draft, and interactive teller and ATM services. As of October 15, 2020, it operated through 12 full-service branch offices in Fresno, Bakersfield, Campbell, Caruthers, Coalinga, Firebaugh, Mendota, Oakhurst, San Joaquin, and Taft. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fresno, California.

United Bancshares Inc. OH Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers various loan products, including commercial, consumer, agricultural, residential mortgage, and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides wealth management, treasury management, online and mobile banking, safe deposit box rental, and other personalized banking services, as well as automatic teller machines. It operates through 17 branch offices located in Bowling Green, Columbus Grove, Delaware, Delphos, Findlay, Gahanna, Gibsonburg, Kalida, Leipsic, Lima, Marion, Ottawa, Pemberville, and Westerville Ohio. United Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio.

