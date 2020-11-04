Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) versus Intertape Polymer Group (NYSE:ITPOF) Financial Analysis

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) and Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Ranpak has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intertape Polymer Group has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ranpak and Intertape Polymer Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ranpak -6.12% -3.44% -1.55% Intertape Polymer Group 4.70% 20.49% 5.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ranpak and Intertape Polymer Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ranpak 0 0 0 0 N/A Intertape Polymer Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

Intertape Polymer Group has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.28%. Given Intertape Polymer Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intertape Polymer Group is more favorable than Ranpak.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.6% of Ranpak shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Ranpak shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ranpak and Intertape Polymer Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ranpak $269.50 million 2.37 -$36.20 million N/A N/A Intertape Polymer Group $1.16 billion 0.60 $41.22 million N/A N/A

Intertape Polymer Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ranpak.

Summary

Intertape Polymer Group beats Ranpak on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp. and its subsidiaries provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs. Its protective packaging solutions include four categories: Void-Fill, Cushioning, Wrapping, and Line Automation. The Void-Fill protective systems convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects. The Cushioning protective systems convert paper into cushioning pads. The Wrapping protective systems create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects. The Line Automation solutions include capital equipment, which can size, pad, fill, flap, lid, tape, and/or label the product in an integrated fashion with the speed and flow of the customer's packaging line. Ranpak Holdings Corp. sells its products to end users primarily through a distributor network, and directly to select end users in North America, Europe, Asia, and other locations. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Concord Township, Ohio.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper and film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, woven coated fabrics, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use. The company offers taping solutions comprise hot melt carton sealing, double-coated, filament and mop, foil, flat back, duct, electronic/electrical, natural rubber carton sealing, masking, polyethylene, water-activated, and acrylic carton sealing tapes, as well as reinforced filament and reinforced filament tapes. It also provides flexible intermediate bulk containers; membrane structure and geomembrane fabrics; stretch and shrink films; tape dispensers; fabrics; stencils; air pillows; house wraps/flashings; retail and specialty products; lumber wraps; carton sealing machines; and roof underlayment. It provides market solutions to the aerospace, automotive, industrial, and building and construction applications. In addition, the company engages in financing business. It sells its products to a range of industry/specialty distributors, retail stores, and end-users in various industries. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

